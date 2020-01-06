Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel
Sala Street
Sala Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allison MACLEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allison Lisle MACLEAN


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Allison Lisle MACLEAN Notice
MACLEAN, Allison Lisle. 1919 - 2019 Formerly of Feilding. Our dear mother who could still touch her toes at 100. Allison passed away peacefully in late December 2019 at Lara Lodge Rest Home, Rotorua. Wife of the late Arthur and loving mother and mother-in- law of Geoffrey, Max (Australia), John (USA), Mark (USA), Grant, Justine and their families. Allison left a legacy of 16 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. A celebration of Allison's life will be held at The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street on Saturday 11 January, 2020, at 11am. Followed by interment at the Rotorua Cemetery, Sala Street. All communications to the Maclean family c/o 26 Springfield Road, Rotorua.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allison's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -