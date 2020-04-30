|
BROADBENT, Allison Joan (Peg). Peacefully on 29 April 2020in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynne and Stu, Raewyn and the late Tony, Beth and Doug, Sue and Greg. Treasured Nana of her 9 grandchildren and Great Nana Peg of her 14 great grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren. A private family service for Peg will be held and a larger gathering to celebrate Peg's life will be confirmed at a later date. All communications to the Broadbent family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2020