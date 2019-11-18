Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-359 9018
Resources
More Obituaries for Allison COCKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allison Elspeth COCKS

Add a Memory
Allison Elspeth COCKS Notice
COCKS, Allison Elspeth. Passed away on Friday, 15th November, 2019, in her 70th year. Committed wife of Denis, loving mother and mother-in-law of Gretchen, Bede and Inese. In loving memory of a courageous and thoughtful lady who battled her illness every day, never complaining, and helping others until the end. Allison will be remembered as a loyal friend, a giver, a doer of small kindnesses on a daily basis to many, and a skillful quilter. In accordance with Allison's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allison's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -