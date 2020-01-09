|
THOMPSON, Allen (Tamihana). Born March 24, 1942. Passed away on January 06, 2020. Just to let you all know my darling husband and long time lover died peacefully in hospital 6 January. Loving dad of Amiria, Lawrence, Jose. Koro of Jamie, Fin, Bri, Rhett, Tatum, Ccri, Demi, Jade and great Koro to Jordyn. Dad and Koro to Adem, Fleur, Rhys, Hannah. Best buddy to Tai, Bella, Chino. We wish you smooth sailing my darling. Final farewell will be held at the Papakura Cosy Club on Friday January 10 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 9, 2020