Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allen THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen (Tamihana) THOMPSON

Add a Memory
Allen (Tamihana) THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Allen (Tamihana). Born March 24, 1942. Passed away on January 06, 2020. Just to let you all know my darling husband and long time lover died peacefully in hospital 6 January. Loving dad of Amiria, Lawrence, Jose. Koro of Jamie, Fin, Bri, Rhett, Tatum, Ccri, Demi, Jade and great Koro to Jordyn. Dad and Koro to Adem, Fleur, Rhys, Hannah. Best buddy to Tai, Bella, Chino. We wish you smooth sailing my darling. Final farewell will be held at the Papakura Cosy Club on Friday January 10 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -