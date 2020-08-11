Home

Allen Ross (Ross) BROWNHILL

Allen Ross (Ross) BROWNHILL Notice
BROWNHILL, Allen Ross (Ross). Peacefully passed away on Thursday 6 August 2020 aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Valerie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen, Bridget, the late Megan and Gary, and Nicholas. Treasured grandfather to Ashleigh, Timothy, Hannah and Charlie. We love you Dad. A private cremation has been held in accordance with Ross's wishes. All communications to : PO Box 4372, Shortland Street. Auckland 1140



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 11, 2020
