GLONEK, Allen Roger. On the morning of June 1st, 2019, Allen Roger Glonek from Auckland, New Zealand passed away at age 68 years. Allen was born in Trenton, New Jersey to Alfonse and Evelyn Glonek in1951. He was dearly loved by his sisters Adele and Janice, his wife Veronica Jean Glonek and his dear friend Richard McNair. Allen will remain forever in their hearts. He was known for his charisma and good sense of humour, was an accomplished businessman devoting the last few decades to Cellfood and has a passion for meditation and spiritual learning.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
