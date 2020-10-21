|
|
|
LOY, Allen (LIM Sui Ching). On Sunday 18 October 2020, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a short illness, aged 92 years. Loved husband of the late Molly, cherished father and father-in-law to Keith (deceased), Nancy and Allan, Ronnie and Wendy, Alison and David, Christine and Jock, Michael and Yvonne, Annette and Wayne (deceased). Yeh Yeh and Gong Gong to Brendon and Melanie, Natalie and Graeme, Matthew and Amy, Wesley, Brent and Sneha, Melissa, Brittany and Gavin, Ryan, Jason and Julie, Samantha, Nathan, Cameron, Ashleigh and Brian, and Jordan. Adored Tai Yeh and Tai Gong to Hannah, Bailey, Ethan, Lachlan, Emilia and Thomas. You will forever be in our hearts. Thanks for being you. We wish to express our gratitude for the care given by the staff of Middlemore Hospital. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation to the Stroke Foundation NZ. The Funeral Service will be held at 11am, Saturday 24 October at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Manukau.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020