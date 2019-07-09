|
CLEAVER, Allen James. Died unexpectedly Friday 5 July 2019. Dearly loved son of Sally and Stuart, loved brother of the late Stuart Norman, and adored father of Zaria. 'Tragically left us too soon. He will be forever loved'. A farewell service for Al will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, West Street, Tuakau at 11.00am, Friday 12 July, followed by private cremation. Communications to Al's family C/- Grahams Funeral Services, West St, Tuakau 2121
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019