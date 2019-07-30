Home

PAGE, Allen Alfred. On 26 July 2019 at North Shore Hospital. Beloved husband of Beverley, much loved father and father-in-law of Keith and Trina, Lorraine and Richard, Chris and John, Shane and Sarah, adored grandfather of LauraJane, Emily, Courtney, Sam, Ethan, Max, Kendra, Nicholas and Nathan. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. May he rest in peace. A service will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 117 Onewa Road, Northcote on Saturday 3 August at 11am followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 30 to July 31, 2019
