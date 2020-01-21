Home

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Woodlands Estate
42 Whitikahu Road
Gordonton
BONES, Allan William. Passed away peacefully at Athenree LIfecare on 19th January 2020, aged 74 years. So dearly loved and loving husband and best friend of Cecily for 53 years. Cherished father of Curtis, Fiona, the late Julia and the late Greg. A great mate of Dave and friend of Sacha. Adored pops of Katie, Amy, Rachel, Jessica and Charlotte. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and a very special uncle. One of a kind and forever in our hearts. Many thanks to the staff at Athenree Lifecare for their wonderful care and support of Allan and the family. A service for Allan will be held at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Road, Gordonton on 23rd January 2020 at 1.00pm. Donations to the Waihi Surf Life Saving Club would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All correspondence to the Bones family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
