RICHARDS, Allan Wallace. On 18th September, 2019 passed away peacefully at Summerset at Monterey Park, aged 79 years. Much loved husband of the late Sally, loved dad of Karen and Scott, adored Poppa of Bailey (deceased) and loved Poppy of Alyssa and Kashine. Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories are forever. A service for Allan will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday, 24th September, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Richards family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019