McKENZIE, Allan Trevor. On 4 July 2019, surrounded by his family, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Much loved and cherished father and father in law of Leane and Leon, Tarnya and Glenn, Allan and Kylie, Kane and Christina. Loved poppa of his eleven grandchildren and loved great poppa of three. Finally reunited with his loving wife Mary, rest in peace Plantman. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the St Anthony's Catholic Church, Great South Road, Huntly on Monday 8 July at 11am, to be followed by burial at the Kimihia Cemetery, Huntly. The bells rung, cuppa tea ready.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019