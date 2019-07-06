Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan McKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Trevor McKENZIE

Add a Memory
Allan Trevor McKENZIE Notice
McKENZIE, Allan Trevor. On 4 July 2019, surrounded by his family, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Much loved and cherished father and father in law of Leane and Leon, Tarnya and Glenn, Allan and Kylie, Kane and Christina. Loved poppa of his eleven grandchildren and loved great poppa of three. Finally reunited with his loving wife Mary, rest in peace Plantman. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the St Anthony's Catholic Church, Great South Road, Huntly on Monday 8 July at 11am, to be followed by burial at the Kimihia Cemetery, Huntly. The bells rung, cuppa tea ready.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.