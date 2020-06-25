|
DICKER, Allan Stuart (Popeye). A mighty tree has fallen. Passed away on Tuesday 23 June 2020, aged 83 years. Best friend and soul-mate to Yvonne for 67 years. Dad and Pop to Jacky, Sandra, Angela, Peter, Megan, their partners and all his grandkids and great grandies. As per Allan's wishes a private family farewell has been held. Messages to 32 Kurupae Road, Taupo 3330. "A big hole in our hearts, never to be replaced, love and miss you forever." Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2020