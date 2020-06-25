Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan DICKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Stuart (Popeye) DICKER

Add a Memory
Allan Stuart (Popeye) DICKER Notice
DICKER, Allan Stuart (Popeye). A mighty tree has fallen. Passed away on Tuesday 23 June 2020, aged 83 years. Best friend and soul-mate to Yvonne for 67 years. Dad and Pop to Jacky, Sandra, Angela, Peter, Megan, their partners and all his grandkids and great grandies. As per Allan's wishes a private family farewell has been held. Messages to 32 Kurupae Road, Taupo 3330. "A big hole in our hearts, never to be replaced, love and miss you forever." Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -