Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
at home on the farm
19 Te Wakanui Road
Tirohanga
CROWLEY, Allan Philip. On the evening of Sunday 26th January 2020 passed away peacefully after a short illness, at home on his beloved farm. He was surrounded by family all day. Adored partner of Jeanette, and formerly Brenda. Cherished father and father-in-law of Ross, Craig and Neisha, Ryan and Marie, Scott and Stef, and step-dad to Asher and Lars. Much loved Poppa of Jayson, Brandon, Lesha, Georgia, Jake, Sienna, Olivia and Ryder, and great-poppa of Oscar. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bob and Maxine, Peter and Ana, Murray and Colleen, Joy and Ross, Joe, and much loved uncle of many. Riding off for one last hunt. A service for Allan will be held at home on the farm at 19 Te Wakanui Road Tirohanga. Monday, 3rd February at 1pm. Messages to the Crowley family C/- P O Box 2070, Whakatane



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
