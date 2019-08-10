Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allan WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr Allan Neil WHITE

Add a Memory
Dr Allan Neil WHITE Notice
WHITE, Dr Allan Neil. MB ChB, Dip Obst, M.N.Z.M Wing Commander Royal New Zealand Airforce S.N. 134242. Peacefully in Tauranga on Thursday 8th August 2019 in his 100th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Molly. Much loved father and father in law of David and Linda, Sally and Peter, and Peter and the late Dame Gillian Lynne. Treasured Poppa of Nikki, Katie, Josephine, and Louis, and Pop Pop to Keira and Summer. A service for Allan will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Thursday 15th August at 1pm. Messages to the White family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.