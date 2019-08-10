|
WHITE, Dr Allan Neil. MB ChB, Dip Obst, M.N.Z.M Wing Commander Royal New Zealand Airforce S.N. 134242. Peacefully in Tauranga on Thursday 8th August 2019 in his 100th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Molly. Much loved father and father in law of David and Linda, Sally and Peter, and Peter and the late Dame Gillian Lynne. Treasured Poppa of Nikki, Katie, Josephine, and Louis, and Pop Pop to Keira and Summer. A service for Allan will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Thursday 15th August at 1pm. Messages to the White family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019