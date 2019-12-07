Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
Allan Marino PIVAC Notice
PIVAC, Allan Marino. On 6th December, 2019 passed away peacefully at St. Margaret's Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved son of the late Milka and Jure Pivac, loved brother and brother-in-law of Zita and Maximilion Zussner, and loved uncle of Markus. May he rest in peace. Funeral Prayers will be recited in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 11th December, 2019 at 11:00 a.m,the funeral then leaving for the Waikumete Berm Cemetery. All communications to the Pivac family C/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
