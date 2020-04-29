Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan John WARD

Add a Memory
Allan John WARD Notice
WARD, Allan John. Peacefully, on Thursday 23rd April 2020, at home in Kawerau, in his 59th year, after a brave battle. Much loved brother and brother in law of Murray and Melissa, Vicki and Murray, Debbie and Shane, Tracey and Dave, and Steven and Antoinette. Dearly loved by many other family members and friends. In accordance with Allan's wishes a private cremation has been held, and a memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Kawerau St John Ambulance. Communications please to the Ward family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane or a tribute can be left at www.willettsfuneralservice s.co.nz 'Be free now, big brother'



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -