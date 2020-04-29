|
WARD, Allan John. Peacefully, on Thursday 23rd April 2020, at home in Kawerau, in his 59th year, after a brave battle. Much loved brother and brother in law of Murray and Melissa, Vicki and Murray, Debbie and Shane, Tracey and Dave, and Steven and Antoinette. Dearly loved by many other family members and friends. In accordance with Allan's wishes a private cremation has been held, and a memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Kawerau St John Ambulance. Communications please to the Ward family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane or a tribute can be left at www.willettsfuneralservice s.co.nz 'Be free now, big brother'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020