Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waihi RSA
Seddon Street
Waihi
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan PRESTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan John (Presto) PRESTON

Add a Memory
Allan John (Presto) PRESTON Notice
PRESTON, Allan John (Presto). On March 18, 2020 peacefully at Hetherington House, Waihi, surrounded by his loving family. Aged 69 years. Loving partner of Hinemoa for 19 years. Much loved father and father in-law of Laurie and Cade. Dearly loved grandad of Savarna, Jordan, Orlando and all his extended grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Patrick, Suzanne, Kelly and Gary. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved son of Allan and Betty (both deceased). A service to celebrate Presto's life will be held at Waihi RSA, Seddon Street, Waihi on Saturday March 21 at 11am to be followed by burial in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. Donations to Waihi St John Ambulance would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Communications to the Preston family, PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -