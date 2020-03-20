|
|
|
PRESTON, Allan John (Presto). On March 18, 2020 peacefully at Hetherington House, Waihi, surrounded by his loving family. Aged 69 years. Loving partner of Hinemoa for 19 years. Much loved father and father in-law of Laurie and Cade. Dearly loved grandad of Savarna, Jordan, Orlando and all his extended grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Patrick, Suzanne, Kelly and Gary. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved son of Allan and Betty (both deceased). A service to celebrate Presto's life will be held at Waihi RSA, Seddon Street, Waihi on Saturday March 21 at 11am to be followed by burial in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. Donations to Waihi St John Ambulance would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Communications to the Preston family, PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2020