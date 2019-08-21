|
CARMICHAEL, Allan John MacDougall (John). Passed away peacefully in Tauranga on 18 August 2019, aged 89, after a brief decline, and attended by family and friends. Te Puke orchardist, former Oparau farmer. Loved husband of the late Allison. Cherished dad of Sharon, Ian (deceased) and Heather. Adored "John-Dad" to his grandchildren Amy, Becky, Virginia, Jason, Catherine, John and Clay, son-in-law Tom and nine great grandchildren. Always a provider, he enabled opportunities for his much loved family. We remember him for his love, loyalty, determination and integrity and his many achievements - amazing sportsman, pioneering farmer and family patriarch. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Saturday 24 August at 1.30pm. Communication to the Carmichael Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019