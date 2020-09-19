|
LITTLE, Allan John. (Of Herald Island). Passed away suddenly and sadly on Thursday 10th September 2020, aged 66 years. Dearly loved son of the late Bill and Joyce. Deeply loved and treasured brother, friend and "Uncle Al" of Rex, Arlene, Scott and Donna and families. Set sail for your island in Paradise now Al... where you will find peace and be 'happy and well' forever! We will miss you hugely... until we meet again at the Resurrection. Revelation 21:4. A private family service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020