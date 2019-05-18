|
|
|
GARDINER, Allan James. Passed away on 15 May 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Marlene. Special loved friend of Shirley. Loved father of Jackie and the late Peter, Vicki and Mark, and Shelly and David. Loved grandfather of his 9 grandchildren and great- grandfather of Zoe and Ruby. The family would like to thank Radius Glaisdale, Flagstaff, for the care they gave Allan in the last weeks of his life. At Allan's request, a private cremation has been held. All communications to the Gardiner family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
