HUTCHINSON, Allan. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded with love on 30 August 2019. Beloved husband of Liz. Cherished father of Michael, Fiona, Tracey and Steven. Much loved Grandad of Rebecca, Daniel, Toni, Bella, Elizabeth, Luke, Tanya, Joseph, Zac and Mica. Proud Papa of much loved great granddaughter Bluebelle. Special thanks to the caring staff at Waipuna Hospice and the Homecare ladies. A service will be held on Wednesday, 4 September at 2pm, Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers donations please to Waipuna Hospice Tauranga. Will be sadly missed and dearly remembered.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019