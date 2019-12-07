Home

Allan Guilbert MOTION

Allan Guilbert MOTION Notice
MOTION, Allan Guilbert. Peacefully on Wednesday the 4th of December 2019; aged 97 years. Of Manurewa, formerly from Thames. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary Motion. Loving father and father-in-law of Leslie and Mary, Margaret and Robin, Shirley and Tony, Barbara and Allen. Devouted Grandfather of Antony, Renee, Nicki, Felix, Tracey and Matt. Great Grandfather of Marissa, Hamish, Catherine and Cameron. You will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association NZ, would be appreciated. A service to celebrate the life of Allan will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Friday the 20th of December at 11:00am. All correspondence to Fountains.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
