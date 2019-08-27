|
FREEMAN, Allan Gordon (Al). Passed away peacefully on 25th August, 2019 at Aranui Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of Noeline and the late Gloria. Loved father and father-in-law of Stu and Trish, Leeanne and Tony, Russell and Michelle, loved stepfather of Heather, Marie, and Karen, adored granddad of Kylie, Andrea, Rupert, Isobel, Shaye, Abby-Lee and Kristy, great granddad of Ellie and Cooper, and step-granddad of Natalie, Ruth and Christian and great step-granddad of Sophie, Fin and Charlie. Forever loved and cherished. A service for Al will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday, 31st August, 2019 at 12:30 p.m, followed by a private family interment. In leiu of flowers donations to Dementia Auckland, P O Box 5132, Wellesley Street, Auckland 1141 or online at www.dementiaauckland.org.nz, would be appreciated. Special thanks to the wonderful team at Aranui Rest Home for their loving care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019