Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
09-408 0970
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 p.m.
Te Ahu Centre
corner of State Highway 1 and Matthews Ave
Kaitaia
View Map
Allan Fredrick BELL

BELL, Allan Fredrick. Passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday 24th December 2019, aged 62 years. Dearly loved son of Bertha and the late John. Dearly loved husband of Amanda and loved father of Kayne, John and Michaela. Loved brother of Brian and Kim, Nick and Debbie, Karen and Neil and loved by all his family. A service for Allan will be held at the Te Ahu Centre, corner of State Highway 1 and Matthews Ave, Kaitaia on 28th December 2019 at 12pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flower donations to the Far North Hospice. All Communications to Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia 09 408 0970. Forever in our hearts, will always be remembered with love and laughter.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
