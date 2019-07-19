|
YOUNG, Allan David. Suddenly at Auckland Hospital on Thursday the 18th of July 2019; aged 70 years. Loved husband of Phyllis. Loved dad of Neil, Mark and Gary. Father in law of Bethany, Olivia, Monique and grandad to Shayla and McKenzie (deceased) and Gangan to Rosie and Daisy. A service to celebrate Allan's life will be held in the Chapel of Morrison's Funerals, 220 Universal Drive , Henderson on Wednesday the 24th of July at 12:30pm. All communication to Fountains Funerals: 09-2982957
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 19 to July 20, 2019