WALDRON, Allan Charles. On 2nd November 2019, peacefully at home in Whangarei, surrounded by his loving family; aged 63. Dearly loved and loving partner of Joanne. Dearly loved Dad of Brett and Cherie, and Aimee. Much loved Bah of Rylee, Jorjie, Cadence, Kyle, Carli, Ellie, Indy, Billy, and grandson to be born this month. Caring and special friend of Jared and Jodene, Zara and Adrian. 'Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten' A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Dr) Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 1:30pm, on Thursday, 7th November 2019, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations (in memory of Allan) to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144, would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Waldron Family', c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019