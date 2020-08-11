Home

Allan Charles HIEATT

Allan Charles HIEATT Notice
HIEATT, Allan Charles. Born 17 November 1936. Passed away on 9 August 2020, after a long illness courageously borne, aged 83. Dearly loved husband of Jocelyn, father of Karen, Graham and Rodney, father in law of Richard and Alex. Loving Grandy to Kimberley, Samantha, Matthew and Sam. Proud Great Grandy to Tristan and Lily. Special thanks to staff at St Christophers Hospital for their kindness, care and compassion. Visitors welcome to his home on Wednesday 12 August from 12pm. Private cremation. Peace at last.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 11, 2020
