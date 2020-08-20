Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan HARNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Bruce HARNETT


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Allan Bruce HARNETT Notice
HARNETT, Allan Bruce. 14 June 1951 - 11 August 2020. Passed away at home after a battle with cancer surrounded by his family. Loved husband and soul mate of Kathleen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Julie and Greg, Wendy, Sandra and Louie, Alaine and Reece, Karyn and Kyle. Fun loving Poppa to 10 grandchildren. A private family service was held on 14 August. Allan, Kathleen and family would like to thank Waikato Hospice and District Nurses for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers a donation to Waikato Hospice would be appreciated. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -