HARNETT, Allan Bruce. 14 June 1951 - 11 August 2020. Passed away at home after a battle with cancer surrounded by his family. Loved husband and soul mate of Kathleen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Julie and Greg, Wendy, Sandra and Louie, Alaine and Reece, Karyn and Kyle. Fun loving Poppa to 10 grandchildren. A private family service was held on 14 August. Allan, Kathleen and family would like to thank Waikato Hospice and District Nurses for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers a donation to Waikato Hospice would be appreciated. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020