Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Allan Andrew Scuther GODBAZ

Allan Andrew Scuther GODBAZ Notice
GODBAZ, Allan Andrew Scuther. RNZAF 4311330 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 14 April 2020 at Totara Hospice, aged 97 years. Loved son of the late Mary and Simon Godbaz. Brother to the late Joan and Beatrice. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary for 69 years. Loved dad to Betty and Phil, Dianne, Ken and Sue, Lyn and Malcolm, and Jacqui. Loved by his 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A long life well lived. Now together with Mary again. A very special thanks to Cheryl for her loving care, Dr Tom Martin, and the dedicated staff at Totara Hospice for their wonderful care and support. A private cremation will be held and a service to be advised at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
