TYLDEN, Alix Jean (Jean). Passed away, surrounded by her loving family, after a long struggle with cancer. Loved wife of the late Grant. Much loved Mum of Jenny and Mike, Christine and Peter. Cherished Nana of Nicola, Sarah, Matthew and Bradley. Gran Nan of Emily, Logan, Zoe and Cameron. "Always remembered" A service for Jean will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Tuesday 13th October 2020 at 1-30pm. Private Cremation. Special thanks to the staff at Metlifecare Highland Park.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020