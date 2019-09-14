Home

Alister Rupert Halls (Alister) TAYLOR

Alister Rupert Halls (Alister) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Alister Rupert Halls (Alister). Born September 21, 1943. Passed away on September 9, 2019. One of the most controversial characters of NZ publishing, Alister Taylor, passed away on Monday. Loved brother, uncle, father and grandfather he leaves behind a family who will dearly miss him but treasure a lifetime of spectacular stories. A service to remember Alister and celebrate his life will be held at the Russell Boating Club, 2pm Tuesday 17 September. All welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
