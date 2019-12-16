|
MACLEOD, Alister Robert. On December 13 2019, peacefully at Cromwell House aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Cathie. Devoted father to Fiona and beloved grandfather to Andrew and Anna. A Service to celebrate Alister's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Thursday December 19 at 10.30am, to be followed by a private cremation. No flowers by request. All communications to the MacLeod Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 16, 2019