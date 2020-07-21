Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrews Anglican Church
43 Queen Street
Pukekohe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alistair PARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alistair Gordon PARKE


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Alistair Gordon PARKE Notice
PARKE, Alistair Gordon. Born 1 December 1939. Passed away suddenly but peacefully in his sleep on July 19, 2020. Son of the late Anna and Les Parke, loved brother of John and the late Noreen. Soulmate and cherished husband of Judith, loving father and father in-law of Rachael Parke and Dave Erson, Chris Parke and Anna Lawrence (Auckland), David and Lucy Parke (Greytown), beloved Grandpa of Jake, Cullen, Thomas, Charlotte, Anna and George. Respected and much-loved member of the St Andrew's Anglican Church parish and community, former Diocesan Secretary, Anglican Diocese of Auckland. A service to celebrate Alistair's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 43 Queen Street, Pukekohe on Friday July 24 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St Andrews Church restoration fund or St John's Ambulance service gratefully appreciated. All communications to the family c/- Grahams Funeral Services, 54 George Street, Tuakau 2121.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alistair's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -