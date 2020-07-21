|
PARKE, Alistair Gordon. Born 1 December 1939. Passed away suddenly but peacefully in his sleep on July 19, 2020. Son of the late Anna and Les Parke, loved brother of John and the late Noreen. Soulmate and cherished husband of Judith, loving father and father in-law of Rachael Parke and Dave Erson, Chris Parke and Anna Lawrence (Auckland), David and Lucy Parke (Greytown), beloved Grandpa of Jake, Cullen, Thomas, Charlotte, Anna and George. Respected and much-loved member of the St Andrew's Anglican Church parish and community, former Diocesan Secretary, Anglican Diocese of Auckland. A service to celebrate Alistair's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 43 Queen Street, Pukekohe on Friday July 24 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St Andrews Church restoration fund or St John's Ambulance service gratefully appreciated. All communications to the family c/- Grahams Funeral Services, 54 George Street, Tuakau 2121.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 21, 2020