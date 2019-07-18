|
NEWSOME, Alistair Eric (Al). Passed away peacefully on 16 July 2019; aged 43 years after a courageous battle. Dearly loved husband of Louise and fantastic Dad to Lily and Rose. Beloved son of Eric and Vivienne (Ireland), loved son in law of Sue, Don and Margaret and loved brother in law of Donna, John and Mark. Will be sadly missed by his loving nieces and extended family. Words can not express our loss and heartfelt gratitude to special friends and family who have been so supportive. Special thanks to the Specialists and staff at Canopy Cancer Care and especially the kind, caring and professional Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mercy Hospice Auckland. A service will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Thursday 25 July at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Hospice www.mercyhospice.org.nz.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019