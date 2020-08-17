Home

Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
04-385 0745
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
SHIRER, Alison. Peacefully on Friday 14 August 2020, aged 90 years. Much loved mother of Will, Michael, David, Robin and partners. Loved grandmother of Jess, Ollie, Tom and Lydia; Simon, Alecia and Hanna; Henry, Kathleen and Lucy; Jack and Lewis; and great grandmother of Maisie and Matilda. Beloved sister of Barbara, Jeanette and Suzanne. Alison will be greatly missed by all her extended family. A service to celebrate Alison's life will be held in Lychgate Funerals Chapel, 306 Willis Street Wellington on Tuesday, 18 August at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages for Alison's family can be sent C/- PO Box 3414 Richmond 7020. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 04 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020
