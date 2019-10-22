Home

Alison Sherriff (Adcock) STAPLETON

STAPLETON, Alison Sherriff (nee Adcock). 20 Januaru 1929 - 18 October 2019.Gently passed away surrounded by love. Cherished Wife of Leo (deceased) Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Leonie & Ron, Kay, Anne, Denise, Helen and Kelvin, and John. Treasured Nana to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Eastcare whose love and care at the end outshone the moon. All communications to The Stapleton Family c/- PO Box 4449 Hamilton. 3247. A service to celebrate Alison's life will be held at White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East, Hamilton on Friday 25th October 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
