FRANCIS, Alison Rosemary (nee Turner). Slipped away peacefully on Saturday 10 October 2020. Cherished wife to Gavin. Mother and mother-in-law to Callum and Lantana; Duncan and Katrina. Grandma to Ivy; Donovan and Jackson. A celebration of Alison's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 15 October at 3.30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Shore Hospice Trust, PO Box 331129, Takapuna, 0740 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020