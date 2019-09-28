|
ROBERTON SCOTT, Alison Rhona (nee Battley). On Thursday 26th September 2019, passed away peacefully at St Andrews Village, aged 77 years. Dearly loved mother of Tom and Nicole. Mother in law of Carly and Damien. Grandmother of Theo, Jack, Elisabeth and Tom. Wife of the late John Scott. A celebration of Alison's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100-102 St Johns Road Meadowbank on Tuesday October 1st at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to The Cancer Society can be made online at https://bit.ly/2PcEHgx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019