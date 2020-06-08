Home

Alison Mary HAGGAS


1933 - 2020
Alison Mary HAGGAS Notice
HAGGAS, Alison Mary. October 22 1933 - June 5th 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael, Mother of Anna, James (deceased) Lizzie and Helen. Mother-in-law of Simon, Linda, and Graham. Gran of Emma, Ted, and Charlotte, Esther and Liz,Tom, Mary and Ella, Sam and William. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at St Lukes Anglican Church Te Kuiti Wednesday 10 June at 1pm Mary's family would appreciate donations to St Lukes Church in lieu of flowers and these may be left at the service. All communications to The Haggas Family c/-PO Box 241 Te Kuiti 3940 In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2020
