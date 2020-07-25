Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Morris Funerals
entrance 17 Western Hills Drive
Whau Valley
View Map
FRANDI, Alison Mary. Passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday 22 July 2020, aged 68 years. Much loved partner or Roy Smith. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Tracey, Jason and Megan, Megan and Gareth. Cherished nana of Mitchell (deceased), Ashleigh, Daniel, Max, Thomas, Hannah, Emma, Jacob, Hayden and Logan. Great grandmother to Kiara. A service for Alison will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Friday 31 July 2020 All communications to the "Frandi Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020
