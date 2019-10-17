|
|
|
CHISHOLM, Alison Mary. On 14th October 2019, peacefully in her sleep. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Loved mother and mother in law of Lyndsay and Richard, Grant and the late Irene, Malcolm and Jane, Rod and Janice, Dave and Iryna, Cara and Peter. Loved nana of her 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Always in our hearts. A service to celebrate Alison's life will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, 107 Centreway Road, Orewa on Monday, the 21st of October 2019 at 1:00 pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Chisholm Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2019