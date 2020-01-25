|
GROUNDS, Alison Margaret. On 23 January 2020, peacefully, at home, surrounded by family aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cliff Grounds and the late Glen Pullar. Wonderful mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Andy, Russell and Tanyarat, Janine and Sydney and Gillian. Loving daughter of Bessie and Roy Clements of Cambridge. Sister and sister-in-law of Ruth, David, John and Colleen. Stepmother of Stephen and Kim, Carol and Dave. Treasured Granny of Amber, Mark, Kate, Jessica, Meagan, Amy and Lloyd. Precious great grandmother of Tyler, William, Jae and Ruby. "At peace - Fly free" A service for Alison will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 at 1.30pm. All communications to the Grounds family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020