|
|
|
ROBINSON, Alison Leila. On September 8, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nazareth House Retirement Village, Christchurch, aged 81 years. A mother, teacher and dearly loved partner of the late Dr Jay Mann. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ben and Ingrid, loved gran of Soren, Yvette, and the Sharpio family. Messages may be addressed to the Robinson family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to IHC New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit. ly/alrobinson0809 A Memorial Service will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020