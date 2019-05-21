Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alison ANSLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alison Joan (nee Biggs) (Alison) ANSLEY

Notice Condolences

Alison Joan (nee Biggs) (Alison) ANSLEY Notice
ANSLEY, Alison Joan (Alison) (nee Biggs). Born February 26, 1941. Passed away on May 09, 2019 unexpectedly at San Fransisco. Beloved wife of Ross Ansley, dearly loved mother and mother in law of Christopher and Caroline, Catherine and Christopher, treasured Woll to Sofia, Eli and Oscar. A service to celebrate the life of Alison will be held at St. Chads church, corner of Buckleys Rd and Carnavan St, Linwood, Christchurch on Saturday the 25th of May at 2.0 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to World Vision would be appreciated. Communications to 7/155 Salisbury St. Christchurch.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.