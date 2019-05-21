|
ANSLEY, Alison Joan (Alison) (nee Biggs). Born February 26, 1941. Passed away on May 09, 2019 unexpectedly at San Fransisco. Beloved wife of Ross Ansley, dearly loved mother and mother in law of Christopher and Caroline, Catherine and Christopher, treasured Woll to Sofia, Eli and Oscar. A service to celebrate the life of Alison will be held at St. Chads church, corner of Buckleys Rd and Carnavan St, Linwood, Christchurch on Saturday the 25th of May at 2.0 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to World Vision would be appreciated. Communications to 7/155 Salisbury St. Christchurch.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019
