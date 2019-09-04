|
ANGUS, Alison Joan (Ali, Trotty). On 1st September 2019. Loved wife of the late Dr. Donald Angus (Newfoundland) and great friend of Rod Winchcombe. Dearly loved mother of Fiona and son-in-law Rob, and Cameron (Canada), and grandaughter Myah. Loved sister of Donald, Ian (deceased), and Roderick Trott. A life lived to the full. "Once a nurse, always a nurse" "Ali has gone to the big piano in the sky - long live the melody" The family are deeply grateful for the wonderful loving care given by Hospice Whanganui. All messages c/- Cleveland Funeral Home, PO Box 7102, Whanganui. Honouring Ali's wishes a private farewell has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019