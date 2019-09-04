Home

Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-345 5522
Alison Joan (Ali, Trotty) ANGUS

Alison Joan (Ali, Trotty) ANGUS Notice
ANGUS, Alison Joan (Ali, Trotty). On 1st September 2019. Loved wife of the late Dr. Donald Angus (Newfoundland) and great friend of Rod Winchcombe. Dearly loved mother of Fiona and son-in-law Rob, and Cameron (Canada), and grandaughter Myah. Loved sister of Donald, Ian (deceased), and Roderick Trott. A life lived to the full. "Once a nurse, always a nurse" "Ali has gone to the big piano in the sky - long live the melody" The family are deeply grateful for the wonderful loving care given by Hospice Whanganui. All messages c/- Cleveland Funeral Home, PO Box 7102, Whanganui. Honouring Ali's wishes a private farewell has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
