Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alison MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alison Jean (Martin) MOORE

Add a Memory
Alison Jean (Martin) MOORE Notice
MOORE, Alison Jean (nee Martin). Passed away peacefully at Golden Pond Private Hospital, Whakatane on Saturday 4th July 2020 supported by her family, in her 93rd year. Loved wife of the late Alex. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Shelley and Steve, Warrick and Julie, Brett and Penny and cherished by her 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Special thanks from all of her family to the staff at Golden Pond for their love and care. A service commemorating her life will be held on Wednesday 8th July at 11am in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane. In lieu of flowers donations please to Whakatane SPCA, 15 Gateway Drive, Whakatane or may be left at the service. Messages please to the Moore family c/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alison's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -