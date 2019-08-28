Home

Alison Jean (Ali) JUNGE

Alison Jean (Ali) JUNGE Notice
JUNGE, Alison Jean (Ali). Peacefully on August 26th, 2019 at Kenwyn Resthome, Te Aroha, aged 72. Dearly loved Wife of Allan for 51 years. Loved Mother and Mother in law of Mark and Heather Junge, Deb and Craig Mead. Loving Nan of Tyla and Jackson; Leksi and Serena. A celebration of Ali's life will be held at the Te Aroha Cooperating Parish, Church Street, Te Aroha on Friday 30th August at 1:00pm, thereafter private cremation. Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
