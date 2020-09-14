Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Cornwall Manor
corner Cornwall Street and Knights Road
Lower Hutt
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alison SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alison Jane SIMPSON

Add a Memory
Alison Jane SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON, Alison Jane. Peacefully on 12 September 2020, at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt. Loved daughter of Ronald and Katie (Te Awamutu). Sister of Rod (Waitara), and Murray and Cleone (North Shore). Aunty of James, Alexis, Chris, Jordan and the late Isaac. Member of the Petone Christian Fellowship and staff member of Fraser Engineering. A celebration of Alison's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt on Wednesday 16 September at 11am. Followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery. Informal flowers very very welcome. Messages to 'the Simpson Family', C/- PO Box 30-127 Lower Hutt.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alison's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -