|
|
|
SIMPSON, Alison Jane. Peacefully on 12 September 2020, at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt. Loved daughter of Ronald and Katie (Te Awamutu). Sister of Rod (Waitara), and Murray and Cleone (North Shore). Aunty of James, Alexis, Chris, Jordan and the late Isaac. Member of the Petone Christian Fellowship and staff member of Fraser Engineering. A celebration of Alison's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt on Wednesday 16 September at 11am. Followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery. Informal flowers very very welcome. Messages to 'the Simpson Family', C/- PO Box 30-127 Lower Hutt.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020