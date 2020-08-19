|
McSWEENEY, Alison Jane. Passed away on Tuesday 18th August 2020. Missed already by her husband William, her two sons Philip and Michael, her mum Elizabeth, and her late dad (Piers Abraham). Loved, gorgeous sister of Charles, Ron, Richard and Philip and their families. Thank you all for all the love, support, care and prayers from so many including Northcote Library, St John the Baptist Church, Womens Fellowship, Mens Fellowship, Book Club, St Marys College, Harbour Cancer, Dove House, North Shore Hospice and so many others. Due to current circumstances, a private funeral service will be held for Alison on Friday. There will be a celebration for this amazing Feilding girl in due course.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2020